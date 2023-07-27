As jobs law stalls, Philippines struggles to green economy

As one of the countries most at risk from climate change, the Philippines suffered more than 500 billion pesos ($9.2 billion) in damages from weather extremes over the past decade, according to the Department of Finance.

And the World Bank says climate change risks – such as extreme weather events and slow onset trends of temperature increase and sea level rise – are threatening the Philippines' target to become a high-income economy by 2045.

Current annual losses from typhoons alone are estimated to reach 1.2% of the Philippines' gross domestic product, according to the bank's 2022 Country Climate and Development Report.

GREEN SKILLS

The Technical Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the government agency that manages the Green Technology Centre, has so far 'greened' 30% of around 300 job training courses, including construction, solar photovoltaics, welding, automotive and transport.

For the automotive sector, for instance, the new curriculum covers how to recycle or dispose of old engine oil responsibly. Welders are taught to reduce use of gases like carbon dioxide and argon.

TESDA has also introduced green training for jobs including housekeeping, tour-guiding and computer-programming.

Edgardo Caldit, a technical education and skills development specialist at the centre, said the initiative reflects the Philippines' ambition to create green jobs.

But he grapples with limited resources and said green skills training still does not appeal to Filipino workers. TESDA failed to attract a single applicant, for instance, when it introduced training for solid waste management.

"Filipino workers have yet to feel the benefits of green jobs and green skills. Many of them don't necessarily want to be green workers - and don't see green skills as something that can boost their employability," he said.

Caldit said a huge factor is that the Department of Labour and Employment has yet to finalise an official list of green careers, professions and skills available to workers.

"The definition of a green job remains vague for most workers. But if they received the proper training and certification for such jobs, they would gain a different sense of interest and pride in their new job titles," he said.

A dearth of qualified trainers is another challenge, Caldit said. "We simply don't have that many experts in this country and low government pay for these experts had also been a deterrent," he added.

DEFINING GREEN JOBS

The Philippine law defines green jobs as "employment that contributes to preserving or restoring the quality of the environment".

Such jobs must also be "productive, respect the rights of workers, deliver a fair income, provide security in the workplace and social protection, and promote social dialogue".

The labour department, Climate Change Commission and 20 other government agencies are tasked with implementing the law.

Only enterprises that meet the standards for the assessment and certification of green goods, services, technologies and practices can apply for incentives under the law.

The Climate Change Commission plans to adopt those key standards by the end of 2023. Both Torralba and Caldit said the pandemic had slowed momentum for the law, forcing agencies to go back to the drawing board last year.

"Defining 'green' is something that we really had to work on. How do we say that certain products and services are green, how do we assess that, and how can enterprises apply for incentives? That's what we and other agencies had really focused on for the past years," said Torralba.

Despite the legal foundation, the Philippines still falls behind its Asian neighbours in the share of green skills among its workforce, especially in agriculture, according to LinkedIn's Global Green Skills Report 2022.

While high-income and upper-middle income countries maintained a steady green hiring rate in 2020, the rate of greening the workforce in lower-income countries decelerated, according to the report.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has recognised the crucial role that all businesses can play in greening the workforce and driving forward a just transition.

However, in 2022, the ILO noted that many small businesses face barriers, including limited access to finance and skills, lack of information and knowledge on innovation, and inconsistent enforcement of regulation.

"We want to incentivise enterprises because decarbonising and greening our economy should start with the private sector," said Torralba.

The new law aims to inspire enterprises still pursuing 'business as usual' to adopt green practices, she added.

"That's how we really imagined it," she said.