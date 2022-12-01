Germans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances

While its dependence on Russian energy is already stoking fears of long-term damage to Germany's industrial might, the 43.5 percent annual increase it has seen in energy prices is also hitting consumers hard, fuelling wider price increases and biting into their disposable income.

"This is not just your regular recession," says Ulrike Malmendier, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley who is a member of Germany's SVR council of economic experts that advises the government on policy.

"We are dealing with the fact that we will have long term, significantly higher energy prices," Malmendier said, adding that this could have a similarly long-term impact on consumer spending, which policy-makers would need to address.

DELAYED FUEL BILL SHOCK

Already, the SVR sees weak private consumption scraping 0.3 percentage points off total German growth in 2023, contributing to the recession that the IMF and others now predict.

As in other European countries, German wages adjusted for inflation were lower in mid-2022 than at the end of 2019, according to SVR figures.

But recent wage deals suggest they have more to fall: an agreement struck by the IG Metall trade union in southwest Germany that will set a trend for other deals fell short of inflation with a cumulative 8.5% increase spread over two years.

While some economists see inflation in Germany peaking by early next year, a number of domestic factors mean its impact on consumers will resonate for months to come in a country with a deep-seated cultural aversion to price rises.

Tobias Rademacher, a software developer from Leipzig, just received his new power bills for the upcoming year. He says he will have to set aside twice as much of his income to cover the bills in 2023, compared to this year.

But, in common with many in the local rental sector, his biggest fear is what comes later that year. German tenants pay monthly heating bills to their landlords – priced depending on the usage in the previous year. At some point in 2023, he and hundreds of thousands of others will receive a bill for his 2022 heating to recover additional costs from rising prices.

"For now, I’ve decided against planning a major vacation next year, because you simply don’t know what you’re up against,” the 42-year-old said, adding that even with what he calls a comfortable salary, he was also putting a new bicycle on hold.

Rademacher is not alone. Travel bookings are down 15% on last year, German travel agency ta.ts says, while OpenTable data point to a trend downwards in restaurant reservations.

The HDE retail association has warned its sector faces the biggest slump in Christmas sales this year since 2007. Discount retailer Primark said in November it was looking to reduce its presence in Germany as it grappled with weak sales and rising costs.

There is no easy fix to Germany's energy problem, with research group Prognos predicting wholesale power prices rising to twice their pre-Ukraine war levels by the end of 2023.

Joerg Angelé, senior economist at asset manager Bantleon, says he expects consumers to keep saving on non-essentials.

"You can’t save on power or gas, and those are going to be more expensive next year," Angelé said. "I fear that housing rents are going to increase more over the next years, and you cannot save on groceries."