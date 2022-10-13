When Chinese protesters came up against Xi's security machine

Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist.

Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule.

Yet the 43-year-old's life has been upended since he and thousands of other people abruptly lost access to their savings in a banking fraud scandal that erupted in April, which centred on a string of rural lenders in Henan and Anhui provinces.

After venting his anger on social media and discussing protests with fellow depositors to lobby authorities to reimburse their funds, he says he found himself in the sights of the government's high-tech social surveillance machine.

The pushback by Yao and thousands of his fellow bank depositors from across the country comes during a sensitive time for China, with Xi Jinping set to secure a third leadership term at a party congress starting Sunday that will ensure his place as its most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The unusually prolonged and public dissent, part of a broader swell of popular anger, from mortgage strikes to COVID lockdown protests, has persisted despite a security clampdown. It offers a glimpse of the lengths some frustrated citizens will go to in taking on the world's most powerful security state.

"I could often receive more than a dozen phone calls a day from police, day and night," said Yao, who works at a state-owned company, and fears he'll never recover his life savings of over 10 million yuan ($1.4 million).

"Their overriding message is - do not make trouble," he added. He says he feels let down by the state he revered: "When you try to defend your rights, they try to maintain social stability."