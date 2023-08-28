South Korea to toughen punishments for technology leaks in chips, displays

The industry ministry did not say which country it is targeting, but analysts said China is the suspected destination of the bulk of South Korean technology leaks.



Although South Korea's penalties for technology leaks are similar to those in other countries, including jail terms of five years or more for leaking technology with "significant impact on national and economic security", in practice sentencing falls short due to hard-to-meet requirements, the industry ministry said.



Previous rules required prosecutors to prove a suspect's intent to leak secrets for an action to be punished as a core technology leak. This led to acquittal in 30% and suspended sentences in 54% of such cases before South Korean courts, it said.