    বাংলা

    South Korea to toughen punishments for technology leaks in chips, displays

    The industry ministry did not say which country it is targeting, but analysts said China is the suspected destination of the bulk of South Korean technology leaks

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 09:09 AM

    South Korea said on Monday it will toughen sentencing for stealing industrial secrets, after concerns that current regulation was not strong enough to deter attempts to funnel technologies from companies like Samsung.

    South Korea has been cracking down on technology leaks in recent months, as the country seeks to maintain its dwindling lead in memory chips and displays against competitors.

    South Korea's Sentencing Commission, overseen by the Supreme Court of Korea, decided this month to toughen punishments and lengthen jail times for leaking South Korean technology, the industry ministry said in a statement on Monday. Details on the new sentencing guidelines are expected early next year.

    The industry ministry did not say which country it is targeting, but analysts said China is the suspected destination of the bulk of South Korean technology leaks.

    Although South Korea's penalties for technology leaks are similar to those in other countries, including jail terms of five years or more for leaking technology with "significant impact on national and economic security", in practice sentencing falls short due to hard-to-meet requirements, the industry ministry said.

    Previous rules required prosecutors to prove a suspect's intent to leak secrets for an action to be punished as a core technology leak. This led to acquittal in 30% and suspended sentences in 54% of such cases before South Korean courts, it said.

    Rules to block technology leaks that had not been regulated, such as leaks after a foreign private equity fund buys out a South Korean company, will also be included in a revised draft law to be submitted to parliament, the ministry said.

    South Korean police said in June they had arrested 77 people in 35 cases of suspected industrial espionage in a nationwide investigation over the past four months.

    RELATED STORIES
    A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency and taken from video.
    Japan, S Korea criticise N Korea satellite launch plan
    North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea because of instability in the engine and fuel system
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a field guidance in South Pyongan Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim blasts 'irresponsible' top officials for flood damage
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lashed out at top officials for their "irresponsible" response to flood damage, saying they had "spoiled" the national economy
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Frozen Iranian assets transferred to Swiss central bank
    Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    North Korea's Kim directs cruise missile test
    Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks