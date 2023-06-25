    বাংলা

    YouTube is testing an online-games offering, Wall Street Journal reports

    The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems

    Reuters
    Published : 25 June 2023, 03:36 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 03:36 AM

    YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google. 

    The company invited its employees to begin testing the new YouTube product called 'Playables', the report said, adding that games available for testing included titles such as arcade game Stack Bounce.

    The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems, the report added.

    A spokeperson for YouTube said that gaming has long been a focus, adding that the company was experimenting with new features and had "nothing to announce right now."

    Hosting online games on YouTube, which is a popular place for users to stream games and watch livestreamed game footage is part of CEO Neal Mohan's push into new areas of growth amid a slowdown in advertising spending, the WSJ report said.

