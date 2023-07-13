China says generative AI rules to apply only to products for the public

China published measures on Thursday to manage its booming generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry, softening its tone from an earlier draft, and said regulators would seek to support development of the technology.

The rules, set to take effect on Aug 15 and which Beijing described as "interim", come after authorities signalled the end of their years-long crackdown on the tech industry, whose help they seek to spur an economy recovering more slowly than expected after the scrapping of COVID-19 curbs.

Analysts said they were far less onerous than measures outlined in an April draft, and that the final rules also took care to stress that China wanted to be supportive of the technology while at the same time ensure security.