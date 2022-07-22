Meta's Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users

Meta Platforms said on Thursday it was revamping the main feed on its Facebook app to prioritise "discovery" of new content, instead of posts from accounts users follow, a bid to style its apps after short-form video competitor TikTok.

Meta executives have voiced increased urgency in recent months around boosting the company's "Reels" product, similar to TikTok's short video format that has attracted many younger users.

"Home", Facebook's main news feed tab that users will see when they open the app, will start more heavily featuring popular posts from accounts that users do not follow, including Reels and Stories, Meta said in a statement.

Facebook will suggest posts to users with its machine learning ranking system and is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to serve recommended content, it added.

A new separate tab called 'Feeds' will offer aversion of the old approach, which overwhelmingly features posts from friends, pages and groups that users actively choose to follow.