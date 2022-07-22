July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    Meta's Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users

    Facebook app to prioritise 'discovery' of new content, instead of posts from accounts users follow

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 11:30 AM

    Meta Platforms said on Thursday it was revamping the main feed on its Facebook app to prioritise "discovery" of new content, instead of posts from accounts users follow, a bid to style its apps after short-form video competitor TikTok.

    Meta executives have voiced increased urgency in recent months around boosting the company's "Reels" product, similar to TikTok's short video format that has attracted many younger users.

    "Home", Facebook's main news feed tab that users will see when they open the app, will start more heavily featuring popular posts from accounts that users do not follow, including Reels and Stories, Meta said in a statement.

    Facebook will suggest posts to users with its machine learning ranking system and is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to serve recommended content, it added.

    A new separate tab called 'Feeds' will offer aversion of the old approach, which overwhelmingly features posts from friends, pages and groups that users actively choose to follow.

    Feeds in that tab will be presented chronologically, without personalized ranking, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. Meta said the feeds will not include suggested posts but will still have advertisements.

    The world's biggest social media company has gone all in on algorithmic recommendations in recent months as the threat from TikTok has grown, a stark change from its 2018 plan to feature more posts from friends and family in the news feed.

    Its Instagram app announced tests of a more "immersive" TikTok-style viewing experience in May, while Zuckerberg told investors in April that Meta was making significant investments to support the "discovery engine" approach.

    Earlier this month, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox told employees there was a plan to increase fivefold the number of graphic processing units (GPUs) in its data centers by the year-end to provide extra computing power for AI.

    RELATED STORIES
    Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
    Google fires engineer who claimed its chatbot is sentient
    Senior software engineer Blake Lemoine claimed the company's artificial intelligence chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, factory robot builder ABB ABBN.S and Swedish fridge maker Electrolux see the semi-conductor chip shortage easing, executives said Thursday, in a boost for manufacturers aft ...
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Indonesia said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's Google has signed up to its new licensing rules for technology platforms, but warned that companies that had yet to register would be blocked in five working ...
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft Corp's messaging application MS Teams was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to an outage tracking website, and the company said it was investigating the disruption.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher