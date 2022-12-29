Google, YouTube content providers must face US children's privacy lawsuit

That law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, but not private plaintiffs, the authority to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under age 13.

The lawsuit alleged that Google's data collection violated similar state laws, and that YouTube content providers such as Hasbro Inc, Mattel Inc, the Cartoon Network and DreamWorks Animation lured children to their channels, knowing that they would be tracked.

In July 2021, US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the federal privacy law pre-empted the plaintiffs' claims under California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Tennessee law.

But in Wednesday's 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said the federal law's wording made it "nonsensical" to assume Congress intended to bar the plaintiffs from invoking state laws targeting the same alleged misconduct.