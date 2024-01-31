Meta, TikTok, X CEOs to face tough questions on child safety at US Senate hearing

The chief executives of social media companies, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord will face tough questions Wednesday on efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation at a US Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Senator Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee's Democratic chairman, said some tech firms had made some recent changes to protect children from online predators but had not done enough. "It's clear that we need legislation because the tech industry has failed on its own to protect our kids. They're protecting their profits, but they're not protecting our children," Durbin said Tuesday.

It will be the first appearance by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew before US lawmakers since March when the Chinese-owned short video app company faced harsh questions, including some suggesting the app was damaging children's mental health.