    বাংলা

    India's Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop at $184

    The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM

    Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. 

    The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook, with the former powering its computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps. 

    Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier with more than 420 million customers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    The laptop will be available to enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes from this month, with a consumer launch anticipated within the next three months, sources said. As with the JioPhone, a 5G-enabled version will follow. 

    "This will be as big as JioPhone," one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. 

    Since its launch late last year, the handset has been India's top-selling sub-$100 smartphone, accounting for a fifth of the market over the last three quarters, according to Counterpoint. 

    The JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex with Jio aiming to sell "hundreds of thousands" of units by March, one of the sources said. 

    Overall PC shipments in India stood at 14.8 million units last year, led by HP, Dell and Lenovo, according to research firm IDC.

    The launch of the JioBook will extend the total addressable laptop market segment by at least 15 percent, Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said. 

    The laptop will run Jio's own JioOS operating system and apps can be downloaded from the JioStore. Jio is also pitching the laptop as an alternative to tablets for out of the office corporate employees. 

    Jio, which raised around $22 billion from global investors such as KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Silver Lake in 2020, is credited with disrupting the world's no. 2 mobile market when it launched cheap 4G data plans and free voice services in 2016, and later the 4G smartphone at a cost of just $81.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
    Musk plans to make millions of robots that can't walk, yet
    Other automakers, including Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, have developed humanoid robot prototypes capable of doing complicated things like shooting a basketball
    Apple senior exec leaves iPhone maker after remark in viral video
    Senior exec leaves Apple after remark in viral video
    The move comes after a TikTok video of Apple Inc's Tony Blevins making a crude remark about women went viral
    Russian IT workers head overseas despite call-up assurances
    Russian IT workers head overseas
    They are moving en masse to avoid military mobilisation, despite official assurances that key technology workers will not be called up to fight in Ukraine
    Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters: Bloomberg
    Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production
    The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher