Interpol says metaverse opens up new world of cybercrime

Global police agency Interpol said it was preparing for the risk that online immersive environments - the "metaverse" - could create new kinds of cybercrime and allow existing crime to take place on a larger scale.

Interpol's member countries have raised concerns about how to prepare for possible metaverse crime, Madan Oberoi, Interpol's executive director for technology and innovation, said.

"Some of the crimes may be new to this medium, some of the existing crimes will be enabled by the medium and taken to a new level," he said.