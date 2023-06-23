Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

It also said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests and that legal action was necessary to promote accountability for cybersecurity and to protect consumers.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what legal action might be taken.

Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities.

Commentary on the country's revered royals is also a sensitive issue and negative remarks towards them can be tried under sedition laws.

The action against Facebook comes just weeks ahead of regional elections in six states that are expected to pit Anwar's multi-ethnic coalition against a conservative Malay Muslim alliance.

Facebook is Malaysia's biggest social media platform with an estimated 60% of its population of 33 million having a registered account.

Globally, big social media firms that include Meta, Google's YouTube and TikTok are often under regulatory scrutiny over content posted on their platforms.