    বাংলা

    Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

    Legal action was necessary to promote accountability for cybersecurity and to protect consumers, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission

    Reuters
    Published : 23 June 2023, 08:29 AM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 08:29 AM

    Malaysia said on Friday it will take legal action against Facebook parent company Meta Platforms for failing to remove "undesirable" posts, the strongest measure the country has taken to date over such content.

    Last year's closely fought national election has led to a rise in ethnic tensions and since coming to power in November, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration has vowed to curb what it calls provocative posts that touch on race and religion.

    Facebook has recently been "plagued by" a significant volume of undesirable content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement.

    It also said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests and that legal action was necessary to promote accountability for cybersecurity and to protect consumers.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what legal action might be taken.

    Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities.

    Commentary on the country's revered royals is also a sensitive issue and negative remarks towards them can be tried under sedition laws.

    The action against Facebook comes just weeks ahead of regional elections in six states that are expected to pit Anwar's multi-ethnic coalition against a conservative Malay Muslim alliance.

    Facebook is Malaysia's biggest social media platform with an estimated 60% of its population of 33 million having a registered account.

    Globally, big social media firms that include Meta, Google's YouTube and TikTok are often under regulatory scrutiny over content posted on their platforms.

    Some Southeast Asian governments have frequently requested that content be taken down.

    In 2020, Vietnam threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform. It said last year that social media platforms operating in Vietnam removed more than 3,200 posts and videos in the first quarter that contained false information and violated the country's law.

    In Indonesia, Facebook in 2019 took down hundreds of local accounts, pages and groups linked to a fake news syndicate.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, US Dec 20, 2022.
    Musk, Zuckerberg talk cage match in social media bluster
    The odds that such a fight will really take place appear slim though, and the two CEOs have a history of drawing attention to themselves
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are seen in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021.
    Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
    Canadian legislation outlines rules to force Facebook and Google to pay news publishers for their content
    The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022.
    Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation
    However, Meta said That the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration
    Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, US November 9, 2022.
    Meta slashes business teams
    Overall the cuts have hit non-engineering roles most heavily, reinforcing the primacy of those who write the code at Meta

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp