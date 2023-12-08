    বাংলা

    Nvidia set to discuss chip deals in Vietnam next week

    Vietnam, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel's biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip designing

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 02:41 PM

    US chip giant Nvidia will discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday in Hanoi, an invitation letter to participants seen by Reuters showed.

    The southeast Asian country, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel's biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the strategic industry.

    Jensen Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia, will on Monday meet representatives from the Vietnamese government and Vietnamese companies to discuss ways "to boost the semiconductor industry" in Vietnam and "Nvidia's potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms," the invitation letter to the private event said.

    An industry source familiar with the preparations of the meeting said Nvidia was expected to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

    The person declined to be named because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the issue.

    FPT, Vingroup, the parent company of electric vehicles maker VinFast and state-owned Viettel said they would attend the meeting on Monday with Nvidia but declined to comment about any possible deal.

    The Vietnamese investment ministry, which will host the event, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

    Nvidia, which makes AI chips and graphics processing units, has already partnered with Vietnam's leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate, speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan November 20, 2023.
    Who is running to be Taiwan's next president?
    Taiwan will vote on Jan 13 in presidential and parliamentary elections, held once every four years
    A woman checks a Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone displayed at a Huawei flagship store in Beijing, China Sept 25, 2023.
    Baidu places AI chip order from Huawei
    Baidu ordered 1,600 of Huawei Technologies' 910B Ascend AI chips - which the Chinese firm developed as an alternative to Nvidia's A100 chip, sources said
    Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te marches during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan Oct 28, 2023.
    Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia's largest Pride march
    Vice President Lai Ching-te becomes the most senior government leader ever to attend the march
    The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.
    US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China's chipmaking future
    US officials asked for input in devising a "tamperproof" way to keep systems that might contain up to 256 AI chips from being strung together into a supercomputer

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron