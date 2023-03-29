Meta, Google defend Brazilian law on responsibility for internet content

The polarised political climate has led to calls to regulate the internet, a move that tech companies discourage as they rebut charges that they did not do enough to fight undemocratic misinformation during the election.

In mid-March, Brazil's government said it was planning to regulate internet platforms to reduce misinformation but also to tax platforms making money from advertising.

The debate on expanding regulation is necessary to prevent social networks from being exempt from punishment, Dino told the hearing, adding that the likelihood of unrestricted profile creation and news violates constitutional principles.

"Freedom of expression is not at risk when it is regulated," he said.

In partnership with Brazilian electoral authorities, Meta said it complied with hundreds of court orders, rejected 135,000 election ads and removed more than 3 million posts for violent content or for inciting violence and hate speech, including posts calling for a military coup and subverting democracy.

Google Brasil lawyer Guilherme Sanchez said the company does not wait for court orders to remove content from its platforms.

"It is a myth to assume article 19 is the reason why harmful or illegal content can be found on the internet," he said.

In 2022 in Brazil, Google-owned YouTube removed more than a million videos that violated its policies against misinformation, hate speech, violence, harassment and child safety. By contrast, in the same period Google received just 1,700 requests for the removal of content from its products.

E-commerce giant Mercado Libre's Latin American legal head Humberto Chiesi Filho said any direct liability of platforms for content generated by third parties would entail widespread restrictions in the e-commerce sector, adding it could hit people who depend on the sector.

"Doubts could result in the removal of regular content from seller users," he added.