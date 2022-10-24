Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

One such local initiative is by Indonesian non-profit Mafindo, which backed by Google, runs workshops to train citizens - from students to stay-at-home mothers - in fact-checking and spotting misinformation.

Mafindo, or Masyarakat Anti Fitnah Indonesia, the Indonesian Anti-Slander Society, provides training in reverse image search, video metadata and geolocation to help verify information.

The non-profit has a professional fact-checking team that, aided by citizen volunteers, has debunked at least 8,550 hoaxes.

Mafindo has also built a fact-checking chatbot in the Bahasa language called Kalimasada - introduced just before the 2019 election. It is accessed via WhatsApp and has about 37,000 users - a sliver of the nation's more than 80 million WhatsApp users.

"The elderly are particularly vulnerable to hoaxes, misinformation and fake news on the platforms, as they have limited technology skills and mobility," said Santi Indra Astuti, Mafindo's president.

"We teach them how to use social media, about personal data protection, and to look critically at trending topics: during COVID it was misinformation about vaccines, and in 2019, it was about the election and political candidates," she said.

ABUSE DETECTION CHALLENGES

Across Asia, governments are tightening rules for social media platforms, banning certain types of messages, and requiring the swift removal of posts deemed objectionable.

Yet hate speech and abuse, particularly in local languages, often goes unchecked, said Prabhakar of Tattle, who has also built a tool called Uli - which is Tamil for chisel - for detecting online gender-based abuse in English, Tamil and Hindi.

Tattle's team crowdsourced a list of offensive words and phrases that are used commonly online, that the tool then blurs on users' timelines. People can also add more words themselves.

"Abuse detection is very challenging," said Prabhakar. Uli's machine learning feature uses pattern recognition to detect and hide problematic posts from a user's feed, she explained.

"The moderation happens at the user level, so it's a bottom-up approach as opposed to the top-down approach of platforms," she said, adding that they would also like Uli to be able to detect abusive memes, images and videos.