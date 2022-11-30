    বাংলা

    Apple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20m units short of estimates

    TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the supply shortfall could erase demand for the more popular Pro models, instead of deferring sales

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 02:45 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 02:45 AM

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model shipments could miss market expectations by up to 20 million units in the holiday quarter due to labor unrest at a major Chinese factory, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

    Kuo is the latest to flag a hit to the world's most valuable company from protests over pay and strict COVID-19 curbs at the world's biggest iPhone factory, the Foxconn-operated plant in the central city of Zhengzhou.

    He trimmed his estimate for quarterly iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units, compared with the market consensus of 80 million to 85 million units.

    Apple shares were trading down more than 2%, set to add to the 6% decline so far this month as worries grow over shipments in the all-important holiday sales season.

    Kuo, in a blog post on Tuesday, also predicted that the supply shortfall could erase demand for the more popular Pro models, instead of deferring sales, as consumers also grapple with a weakening economy.

    In contrast, other Apple analysts expect sales to pick up once production constraints ease and more Pro models become available.

    "We note that Pro devices are sold out into early January, but we expect some of the missed revenue to trickle in the March-quarter," CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said on Monday.

    The constraints are coming at the worst possible time and are the most severe since the early days of the pandemic, Zino said.

    Some analysts signaled the possibility of the challenges extending into 2023.

    "I can't imagine 2023 will be a solid year for Apple iPhones," said Zeno Mercer, research analyst at investment advisory firm ROBO Global.

    "Those looking to make an upgrade have, and otherwise disposable income for next-gen phones should be down."

    RELATED STORIES
    A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, Sept 1, 2022.
    US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
    The move represents Washington's latest crackdown on the Chinese tech giants amid fears that Beijing could use Chinese tech companies to spy on Americans
    A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on a smartphone and a lit window in the White House residence in Washington, US, Jan 8, 2021.
    Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake': Musk
    Last week, Musk announced the reactivation of Trump's account after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favour of reinstating Trump
    The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022.
    Stick-wielding men smash cameras at China iPhone plant
    Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, where many chanted ‘give us our pay’
    A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken Apr 12, 2020.
    UK investigating Apple, Google mobile browser dominance
    Responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed ‘substantial support’ for a fuller investigation into the matter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher