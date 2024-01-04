US chip stocks tumble after strongest year since 2009

US chip stocks added to a string of losses on Wednesday, with Wall Street's main semiconductor benchmark tumbling from record highs following its strongest year since 2009, when the sector bounced back after the financial crisis.

Drops of over 2% in Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm and Broadcom weighed most on the PHLX semiconductor index, which was down 2.1%.

The chip index has now declined almost 7% since reaching a record high close on Dec 27.

This week's drop in semiconductor stocks has tracked a broad Wall Street decline as investors await the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes due later on Wednesday for clues on its interest rate path.