China's Huawei reports small revenue bump on back of core businesses

China's Huawei Technologies saw modest revenue growth in the first half of the year, with its core information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and consumer businesses generating the lion's share.

Revenues rose to 310.9 billion yuan ($43.01 billion), up 3.1% on the same period a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based technology giant announced on Friday.

Huawei's profit margin rose to 15%, with a net profit of 46.6 billion yuan, making, according to Reuters calculations, around a threefold improvement on a year earlier.