AI firms surge after chip giant Nvidia discloses stake

Shares of smaller AI firms rallied on Thursday after the world's most dominant artificial intelligence chipmaker, Nvidia, disclosed stake in them, offering clues on its growth strategy.

The rally showed Nvidia's growing influence in the AI world as its market value grows at a scorching pace, making it the third most-valuable US company.

Its largest investment of $147.3 million was in Arm Holdings , the chip designer that Nvidia failed to buy after the $80 billion deal hit the antitrust hurdle two years ago.

Nvidia had last year indicated interest in purchasing shares of Arm during the British company's Nasdaq debut. Shares of Arm, which have surged more than 60% over the last week after a strong forecast, dipped nearly 0.5% on Thursday.