China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years

China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2022.

That meant total 2022 sales volume was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.

Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6%. Its total shipments fell 25.1% year-on-year, however.

Honor ranked as the second best-selling brand, with shipments growing more than 34%, albeit from a low base.