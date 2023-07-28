Fahmi said Meta had since given a firm commitment to work with Malaysian authorities, including the regulator and the police, to tackle such posts on its platforms.

"I don't think MCMC needs at this point in time to initiate any legal action. I think this level of cooperation is very positive," he said, adding that the government was considering measures such as fines against social media platforms if they failed to tackle harmful content.

Facebook is Malaysia's biggest social media platform, with an estimated 60% of the country's 33 million people having a registered account.

Fahmi dismissed concerns raised over increased government scrutiny of online content, and denied issuing orders to take down several opposition-linked news sites and social media accounts in recent weeks.

The take-downs, he said, were likely to have been made in response to complaints made by ordinary users for violating social media guidelines.

The outages came as Malaysia prepares to hold regional elections next month that will pit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration against a conservative Malay-Muslim alliance.