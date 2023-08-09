Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news

"Through its decision to block news content from its digital platforms, Meta seeks to impair Canadian news organizations' ability to compete effectively in the news publishing and online advertising markets," news industry groups said in an application with Canada's Competition Bureau.

The application was filed by industry bodies News Media Canada and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, along with public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada, and asks the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta and stop it from blocking news.

"Meta's anticompetitive conduct, which has attracted the attention of regulators around the world, will strengthen its already dominant position in advertising and social media distribution and harm Canadian journalism," the applicants said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Competition Bureau confirmed that it had received a complaint from Canadian news industry groups and that it was in the process of conducting a preliminary review of the matter.

"The Bureau is gathering information to consider whether this conduct may fall under the Competition Act, including ways that this specific conduct may harm competition," the spokesperson said.

A Meta spokesperson referred to a statement issued last week, in which the company said the Canadian law was based on "the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms."

Meta has said users do not come to its platform for news and forcing the company to pay for content shared on its platforms is unsustainable for its business.