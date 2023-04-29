    বাংলা

    Amid concerns about TikTok, Commerce details effort to secure US data

    Critics say the proposed Restrict Act targeting TikTok is overbroad and hurts civil liberties of Americans including the more than 150 million US TikTok users

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 08:32 AM

    The Biden administration outlined efforts this week to address growing US national security concerns on foreign companies' handling of Americans' data.

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a US Senate hearing the department is working "to secure our communications and technology networks and we are right now in the process of hiring a team to do monitoring, investigation and enforcement."

    Raimondos said after the hearing "we're hiring dozens of people" to "look for any companies that may pose undue security risk to our networks or to our data."

    Concerns about Chinese-owned TikTok have sparked new efforts in Congress to boost powers to address it or potentially ban the popular short video sharing app.

    On Wednesday, Biden administration agencies briefed senators in a previously unreported closed session on "Foreign adversaries exploitation of America's data from social media platforms, data brokers and other companies," according to Republican Senator Jerry Moran.

    Under Commerce Secretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez was among those addressing information and communications technology supply (ICTS) chain threats, the department said.

    Around 20 senators attended the briefing organized by the Commerce Committee, aides said.

    Last month, Senators Mark Warner and John Thune joined by 24 other senators proposed the Restrict Act to grant the Commerce Department new authority to review or block a range of transactions involving foreign that pose national security risks.

    "I think it is a top priority and we need to move with urgency," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a Senate hearing on Wednesday of the legislative effort. "It's more than one company and it is a constant pervasive threat and we need the permanent tools properly funded with expertise."

    The White House and Raimondo support the Restrict act. Critics say the bill is overbroad and hurts civil liberties of Americans including the more than 150 million US TikTok users. Tiktok denies it improperly uses US data.

    Raimondo said the department has been active in addressing threats from China.

    "I've put over 200 Chinese companies on the entity list in my tenure and we are actively, constantly investigating additional threats and if and as we think companies need to go onto the list, I will not hesitate," she said.

    Days before then President Donald Trump left office in 2021, the Commerce Department issued aimed at addressing ICTS concerns posed by China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

    RELATED STORIES
    Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr leaves the House chamber after a motion to bar her passed, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana, US April 26, 2023. Rep. Zephyr will still be able to vote on bills remotely.
    Montana transgender legislator silenced after 'blood on your hands' comment
    Zephyr will be allowed to vote but is barred from the House floor, anteroom or gallery for the remainder of the legislative session
    A sign is seen as TikTok creators hold a news conference to speak out against a possible ban of TikTok at the House Triangle at the United States Capitol in Washington, US, Mar 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Potential TikTok ban sends advertisers scrambling
    TikTok's US ad revenue is expected to reach $6.83 billion this year, from $780 million in 2020, according to research firm Insider Intelligence
    US Senator Mark Warner speaks to the media following a classified briefing for US Senators about the latest unknown objects shot down by the US military, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 14, 2023.
    TikTok potential target in US bill to ban foreign tech: Senator
    Two US senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said
    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media during the weekly Republican press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, US, Mar 7, 2023.
    US Senate Republican leader McConnell hospitalised
    He was admitted to the hospital after tripping at a hotel in Washington during a private dinner, his spokesperson said

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury