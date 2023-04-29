Amid concerns about TikTok, Commerce details effort to secure US data

The Biden administration outlined efforts this week to address growing US national security concerns on foreign companies' handling of Americans' data.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a US Senate hearing the department is working "to secure our communications and technology networks and we are right now in the process of hiring a team to do monitoring, investigation and enforcement."

Raimondos said after the hearing "we're hiring dozens of people" to "look for any companies that may pose undue security risk to our networks or to our data."

Concerns about Chinese-owned TikTok have sparked new efforts in Congress to boost powers to address it or potentially ban the popular short video sharing app.