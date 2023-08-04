Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers behind dozens of Teams phishing attacks

A Russian government-linked hacking group took aim at dozens of global Organisations with a campaign to steal login credentials by engaging users in Microsoft Teams chats pretending to be from technical support, Microsoft researchers said on Wednesday.

These "highly targeted" social engineering attacks have affected "fewer than 40 unique global organisations" since late May, Microsoft researchers said in a blog, adding that the company was investigating.

The Russian embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hackers set up domains and accounts that looked like technical support and tried to engage Teams users in chats and get them to approve multifactor authentication (MFA) prompts, the researchers said.