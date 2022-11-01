    বাংলা

    France's Thales says hackers claim to have stolen data

    Thales has opened an internal investigation and has informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM

    French defence and technology group Thales said on Tuesday the hacker group LockBit 3.0 claimed to have stolen some of its data and was threatening to publish it.

    Thales said the extortion and ransomware group had announced plans on the dark web to release the data on Nov 7. It added that so far it had not received any direct ransom notification.

    Thales has opened an internal investigation and has informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency, but so far has not filed a complaint with the police, a company official said.

    The hackers have not provided proof they have obtained any Thales data, the official added.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor.
    Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine war entries
    On April 26, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation a total of 5 million roubles for similar offences
    Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, Jul 13, 2021.
    Instagram looking into outage as accounts 'suspended'
    At 11:13 ET, nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector
    RAB arrests 6 for money laundering through online gambling apps
    RAB arrests 6 for laundering money through ‘Teen Patti Gold’
    The gang used gambling apps to send millions of taka abroad through illegal means
    Customers and staff wear protective masks as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Apple Store in Sydney, Australia, October 26, 2020.
    Apple workers in Australia set to strike again
    Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are set to strike again after almost two-thirds of employees rejected a pay and benefits deal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher