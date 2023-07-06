Google and Meta announced their moves after Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, was passed into law last month. The government is in the process of finalising rules that would require the platforms to share some advertising revenue before the law is implemented by the end of this year.

"We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organisations," Rodriguez said.

The legislation was drafted after calls from Canada's media industry for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market.