What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT?

Nothing, although there is concern about the technology's potential abuse.

School systems have fretted about students turning in AI-drafted essays, undermining the hard work required for them to learn. Cybersecurity researchers have also expressed concern that generative AI could allow bad actors, even governments, to produce far more disinformation than before.

At the same time, the technology itself is prone to making mistakes. Factual inaccuracies touted confidently by AI, called "hallucinations," and responses that seem erratic like professing love to a user are all reasons why companies have aimed to test the technology before making it widely available.

IS THIS JUST ABOUT GOOGLE AND MICROSOFT?

Those two companies are at the forefront of research and investment in large language models, as well as the biggest to put generative AI into widely used software such as Gmail and Microsoft Word. But they are not alone.

Large companies like Salesforce Inc as well as smaller ones like Adept AI Labs are either creating their own competing AI or packaging technology from others to give users new powers through software.

HOW IS ELON MUSK INVOLVED?

He was one of the co-founders of OpenAI along with Sam Altman. But the billionaire left the startup's board in 2018 to avoid a conflict of interest between OpenAI's work and the AI research being done by Telsa Inc TSLA.O - the electric-vehicle maker he leads.

Musk has expressed concerns about the future of AI and batted for a regulatory authority to ensure development of the technology serves public interest.

"It's quite a dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it," he said towards the end of Tesla Inc's Investor Day event earlier this month.

"Tesla's doing good things in AI, I don't know, this one stresses me out, not sure what more to say about it."