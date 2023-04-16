Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta, take the 'verse'

Meta Platforms is the tale of two companies, tied together only by their potential to sell advertising and their owner Mark Zuckerberg. As big marketers tighten pocketbooks in 2023, the social media firm, which operates Facebook and Instagram, will become less of a cash machine. This will encourage its founder and chief to pluck his pet project, the metaverse, away from the rest of the business.

Meta is expected to ink some $15 billion in free cash flow in 2022, according to estimates from Refinitiv, a 60% decline from 2021, in large part because of spending on the virtual universe. But cash flow from Meta’s operations alone – mostly the business without spending on the metaverse – would represent a yield of 15%. That’s three times the free cash flow yield of consumer giant Procter & Gamble, and more than oil major Exxon Mobil, which had a banner 2022.