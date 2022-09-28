Russian IT workers head overseas despite call-up assurances

The digital ministry says key IT workers will be exempted from joining the hundreds of thousands of reservists being drafted, after some 70,000 IT staff reportedly left in the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The RBC news outlet cited Nikolai Komlev, director at an IT industry association, as saying the new outflow of IT personnel may soon be two to three times greater than that exodus.

It said the head of domestic software group Russoft agreed with this forecast, but had cautioned that it was not possible to provide exact estimates of who had left or might leave.