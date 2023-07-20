Microsoft Corp is expanding its suite of free security tools for customers, the software company said on Wednesday, following criticism that it was charging clients to protect themselves against Microsoft's mistakes.

The move follows a high-level hack that allegedly allowed Chinese spies to steal emails from senior US officials - and complaints from security specialists and lawmakers against paying for tools

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft said the advanced features in Microsoft's auditing suite - which it calls Microsoft Purview - would be available to all customers "over the coming months."

Although not enough to prevent hacks on their own, digital auditing tools are critical for helping organisations figure out whether intruders are in their network, how they got in and how to get them out.