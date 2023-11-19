Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman planning new AI venture

Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, has been working on a new artificial intelligence venture he is planning to launch, sources briefed on the plan said on Saturday.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who said he quit OpenAI over Altman's firing on Friday, is expected to join the effort, according to the Information, which reported the venture earlier citing a person familiar with the matter.

Altman could not be reached for comment and Brockman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some researchers at OpenAI, including Szymon Sidor, have quit the company over the CEO change but it was unclear if Sidor and others will join Altman's new venture.