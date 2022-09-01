Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers

Subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will soon be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in a blog post.

Nearly every other social media platform, including Meta Platform's Facebook and Instagram, Reddit and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.

The San Francisco-based company is embroiled in a legal fight with billionaire Elon Musk, who is trying to back out of a $44-billion agreement to buy Twitter.

In April, on the same day that Musk disclosed a 9 percent stake in Twitter, he tweeted a poll asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70 percent said yes.