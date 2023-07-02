Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple execs, will use Qualcomm chips

Humane, the startup founded by ex-Apple Inc executives that raised $100 million earlier this year, said on Friday that it will use Qualcomm Inc's chips in its forthcoming wearable device.

Humane has not given a release date or many other details for a gadget that it said on Friday will be called "Ai Pin." Humane co-founder and President Imran Chaudhri demonstrated the Ai Pin earlier this year, showing an internet-connected device worn like a lapel pin that can answer spoken questions and project information on the user's hand when held in front of the device.