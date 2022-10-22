Election disruptions loom as social media giants likely to resist Turkey's new law

Critics of the law say it could tighten the government's grip on social media, one of the last bastions of free speech and dissent in Turkey after 20 years of rule by President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party (AKP).

The AKP and nationalist allies backed the law. The opposition dubbed it "the censorship law" and says it could influence June parliamentary and presidential elections, which polls show Erdogan could lose.

The law has mainly been criticised for imposing jailtime on social media users and journalists spreading "disinformation", but it also builds on legislation imposed on social media companies in 2020, with much tougher measures.

For example, companies will be held "directly responsible" for "unlawful" content and tags if they do not remove it within four hours after authorities' request.

WASTED EFFORTS

Social media is already strictly monitored, with people frequently tried over posts such as those criticising Turkey's incursions in Syria or seen as insulting the president.

An investigation recently showed how pressure from authorities and self-censorship has transformed mainstream Turkish media into a tight chain of command of government-approved headlines.

Social media companies have so far been able to comply with the 2020 law by setting up small corporate entities in Turkey that they could easily pull out if pressured, said Yaman Akdeniz, cyber rights expert and professor at Istanbul Bilgi University.

Those laws were a "soft transition" but now the government has made them much more serious with the new bill, he added.

"If you accept all of these, you become a part of the law enforcement because the expectation is that you assist in everything," he said.