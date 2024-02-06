Kremlin: Russia has made no decision on blanket VPN ban

Russia has made no decision on a blanket ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was answering a question from reporters concerning a remark made by Alexander Khinstein, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, that there was "no talk yet" of a complete ban on VPNs.

Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media.