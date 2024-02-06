    বাংলা

    Kremlin: Russia has made no decision on blanket VPN ban

    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM

    Russia has made no decision on a blanket ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    Peskov was answering a question from reporters concerning a remark made by Alexander Khinstein, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, that there was "no talk yet" of a complete ban on VPNs.

    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media.

    Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has already blocked access to some large VPNs, but others remain available.

    On Monday, the head of Russia's League for a Safe Internet, a body founded with the authorities' support, said it was "most likely" that large VPNs would be blocked in Russia from March.

    Yekaterina Mizulina later appeared to retract that remark in a post on her Telegram channel, calling it a "free interpretation."

    A 2017 Russian law obliged providers of VPN technology to cooperate with the Russian authorities and to restrict access to content banned by Russia or be banned themselves.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia Dec 9, 2022.
    Yandex owner to exit Russia in $5.2bn deal
    The deal marks the biggest corporate exit from the country since Moscow invaded Ukraine almost two years ago
    People, including activists of women's movement "Way Home" and relatives of servicemen of the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, gather to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall as they demand the soldiers' return from Ukraine front, in Moscow, Russia, Feb 3, 2024.
    Journalists briefly detained in Moscow
    Around 20 journalists were detained at a rally of Russian soldiers' wives calling for their men to be returned from the front in Ukraine
    A visitor looks at retro movie cameras exhibited in the museum of Mosfilm movie studio in Moscow, Russia Dec 12, 2023.
    Mosfilm studio turns 100
    The state-owned giant of Soviet and Russian cinema produced classic films such as ‘Battleship Potemkin’ and ‘Solaris’
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia regrets Argentina's decision not to join BRICS: Kremlin
    President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps