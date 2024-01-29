    বাংলা

    Taylor Swift searches blocked on X after fake explicit images spread

    One image of Swift shared on X was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 01:29 PM

    The social media platform X has blocked users from searching for Taylor Swift after fake sexually explicit images of the pop singer proliferated on social media this week, an executive said on Sunday.

    Searches for Swift's name on Sunday afternoon on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter yielded the error message, "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

    "This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue," Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement.

    Swift was named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2023 after launching a record-shattering global tour and becoming the world's most-streamed musical artist.

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the fake images "alarming" on Friday, and said social media companies have a responsibility to prevent the spread of such misinformation.

    Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing that lax enforcement against false images, possibly created by artificial intelligence (AI), disproportionately affects women.

    One image of Swift shared on X was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended, according to a New York Times report.

    Since billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he has been criticised for his own controversial posts and his efforts to overhaul the platform's content moderation policies. Many advertisers on the platform have pulled back spending, fearful of appearing next to harmful posts.

    Taylor Swift
    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - India v England - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India - Jan 27, 2024 England's Rehan Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Axar Patel.
    India 436 all out to claim big lead v England
    The host claimed a lead of 190 on day three of the opening Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
    Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
    Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe
    The demand to fly to Warsaw in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339 percent
    Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, September 12, 2023.
    Ready for it? Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    In July, the 33-year-old became the first female artist to have four albums on Billboard’s top 10 list at the same time
    Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    A Swift concert in Seattle caused a small earthquake. Thousands of dancing fans set off a nearby seismometer, registering the equivalent of a magnitude 2.3 quake.

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps