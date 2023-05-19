    বাংলা

    OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

    The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said

    Reuters
    Published : 18 May 2023, 06:18 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 06:18 PM

    OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said on Thursday it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS.

    The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said.

    "ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added. 

    GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.

    Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.

    The company said it was starting the roll-out for iOS in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

    The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to trumpet their own offerings.

    RELATED STORIES
    ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Italy restores ChatGPT after OpenAI responds to regulator
    Microsoft Corp -backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy last month after the country's data protection authority temporarily banned the chatbot
    A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland, Jul 19, 2018.
    How is the new Google AI search different from Bard chatbot?
    If the new Google detects that generative AI can be used to answer a query, the top of the results page will show the AI-generated response
    A response by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken Feb 9, 2023.
    Italy curbs ChatGPT, starts probe over privacy concerns
    The country’s Data Protection Authority accused Microsoft Corp-backed chatbot of failing to check the age of its users, who are supposed to be aged 13 and above
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Right now, we cannot precisely say when ChatGPT will make inroads into Bangladesh’s financial market. But definitely, in future, it will help companies like Nagad better their products and services

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk