Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022

Toyota Motor Corp sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said on Monday, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year.

Global sales for the group, including truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, inched down 0.1% as record overseas sales of 8.6 million vehicles helped offset a 9.6% dip in its home market to 1.9 million.

Second-ranked rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported its in over a decade, of 8.3 million vehicles, as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains.