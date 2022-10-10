Philippines makes cellphone SIM registration compulsory to fight scams, fraud

The Philippines has one of Asia's highest smartphone penetration rates, at 61% of its population of 110 million. People have relied heavily on mobile devices for shopping, food delivery orders and banking during the pandemic.

Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, vetoed the legislation because of a now-deleted provision requiring social media users to register their identities and phone numbers.

Under the new law, existing pre-paid users are compelled to register.

The country's telecoms providers, which have blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages this year, welcomed the new measure.