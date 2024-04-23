    বাংলা

    Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

    Adobe's image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2024, 02:45 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 02:45 PM

    Adobe said on Tuesday it plans to place a tool for full artificial intelligence image generation in its Photoshop software later this year.

    Adobe's image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI, all of which offer services that can generate images from text prompts.

    Adobe is developing its own image-generation AI system called Firefly, which is trained on data that Adobe has rights to, in order to avoid copyright infringement claims against users.

    Adobe previously released image-generation tools in Photoshop that can fill in or expand parts an existing image. At a conference in London on Tuesday, the company said full image generation will come later this year, based on a new AI system called Firefly Image 3.

    Much of Adobe's focus has been on speeding up the work of professionals who use its software. The new image-generation tool will have the ability to tap a user's uploaded image as a reference for the general composition of an image.

    For example, a designer could make a quick sketch of a scene on a napkin, snap a photo of that napkin with a smartphone and then ask Photoshop to generate fully featured images in a variety of styles, said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer for digital media at Adobe.

    "Rather than having to very carefully describe exactly what goes where and try to make sure that I'm specifying the things I want things and that I don't, it's borrowing from the reference. So this is an amazingly powerful capability," Greenfield said.

    Adobe said a test "beta" version of the software is available to some users on Tuesday but did not give a date for general availability.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris stands on the day of his meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to discuss recognising the Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, Apr 12, 2024.
    Moving closer to recognising Palestinian state: Ireland
    The island nation would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries, new prime minister Harris says
    People applaud as Taoiseach Simon Harris looks on after receiving a majority parliamentary vote to become the next Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, Apr 9, 2024.
    Harris completes steadfast journey to become Ireland's youngest premier
    Harris becomes Ireland's youngest ever premier, an ascent that while swift owing to Leo Varadkar's shock departure, has also been more than 20 years in the making
    Irish Tanaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin speaks to members of the media during the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, September 19, 2023.
    Ireland to intervene in S Africa genocide case against Israel
    Announcing the move, Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said that while it was for the World Court to decide whether genocide is being committed
    Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar arrives to speak to the media as he announces his resignation, in Dublin, Ireland March 20, 2024.
    Irish PM Varadkar unexpectedly quits
    Varadkar's government has overseen a sharp economic recovery from the pandemic but has struggled to tackle a decade-long housing crisis

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps