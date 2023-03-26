Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports

The social media company shut down offices in New Delhi and Mumbai but continues to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.
The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.
Twitter did not immediately respond to an emailed request for a comment.
Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.