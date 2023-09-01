US charges man with helping smuggle microelectronics with military uses to Russia

A lawyer for Petrov could not immediately be identified. Electrocom did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment after business hours.

"Efforts to illicitly supply Russia with US-sourced military technology represent an affront to national security," Williams said in his statement.



Petrov faces 11 criminal counts including violating US export control laws, smuggling, conspiring to commit wire fraud and launder money, and other conspiracy charges.



Each count carries a maximum prison term of five to 20 years.

