UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies

The boss of Britain's antitrust regulator said blocking Microsoft's acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard was the right decision for the UK after both companies said it sent the wrong message to the global tech industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal on Wednesday, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft's president Brad Smith said the decision "had shaken confidence in the UK tech industry" and was "probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain".