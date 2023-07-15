Indian gaming firms say new tax will stifle foreign investment

India's new 28% tax on online gaming companies will stifle foreign investment and put $2.5 billion already invested in the sector at risk, more than 100 gaming firms have said in a letter to India's finance ministry.

India this week announced the tax on the funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. Games such as fantasy cricket have become increasingly popular in recent years, but have also raised concerns about addiction among players.

Top investors including Tiger Global and Peak XV, previously known as Sequoia Capital India, have invested in Indian gaming companies such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.

In the letter dated Jul 14, gaming companies including MPL urged the finance minister to rethink the move, highlighting the impact on jobs and investment.