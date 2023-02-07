Take-Two's dour forecast deepens concern in videogame industry

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its annual bookings forecast on Monday, signalling a deeper struggle faced by videogame publishers to keep gamers glued amid a weakening economy and broader slump in the gaming market.

The dour forecast follows the disappointing show from rival Electronic Arts and Xbox maker Microsoft Corp, increasing fears that the slump in gaming market might sustain this year.

"The repeated misses by major publishers evidences the softer market for video games after a strong period during the last few years and tests their ability to navigate the coming quarters as they compete for consumer attention and spending," said Joost Van Dreunen, a lecturer at New York University Stern School of Business.

Shares of New York-based Take-Two fell 1% in extended trading.