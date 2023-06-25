    বাংলা

    Japan's military considers adopting Musk's Starlink satellite service

    Japan's Self-Defense Forces have been testing Starlink since March, deploying the system in about 10 locations and in training

    Reuters
    Published : 25 June 2023, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 04:22 AM

    Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service with an eye to adopting the technology next fiscal year, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unnamed government sources.

    The Ministry of Defense already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit, but use of Starlink technology, operated by Musk's SpaceX, would add a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, the Yomiuri said.

    Countries around the world are seeking to build resilience against the risk of jamming of communications or attacks on satellites in the event of conflict.

    Japan's Self-Defense Forces have been testing Starlink since March with the system deployed in about 10 locations and in training, the newspaper said.

    Defence ministry spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment on the report outside business hours.

    Starlink technology is being deployed by Ukraine on the battlefield, and Russia is attempting to block its use in the region. Musk said in October SpaceX could not afford to indefinitely fund Starlink's use in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken, Jun 21, 2023.
    Musk's Starlink eyes India, Ambani resists
    Musk said to Modi that he was keen to launch Starlink in India which "can be incredibly helpful" in remote villages that have no internet or lack high-speed services
    Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the video board with a welcome message for soccer player Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF during game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center.
    Heat forward Butler excited about Messi's impact in Miami
    "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here," six-times NBA All Star Jimmy Butler said
    SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022.
    Starlink wins Pentagon contract for satellite services to Ukraine
    SpaceX, through private donations and under a separate contract with a US foreign aid agency, has been providing Ukrainian with Starlink internet service
    Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building before SpaceX will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 19, 2020.
    NASA UFO panel says better data needed
    The 16-member body, assembling experts from fields ranging from physics to astrobiology, was formed last June to examine unclassified UFO sightings

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps