Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant

Men wielding sticks smashed surveillance cameras and windows at a massive campus owned by Apple supplier Foxconn in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday.

Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, where many chanted "give us our pay". They were surrounded by people in full hazmat suits, some carrying batons.

The images, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters, come after weeks of turmoil which have seen scores of employees flee the factory over COVID-19 controls.

Many former workers have spoken of food shortages and rigid quarantine rules, and Foxconn has had to offer incentives including bonuses to retain or lure workers.