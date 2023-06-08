    বাংলা

    Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

    Account Information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers in the feature, global launch partners of which include FC Barcelona and Manchester City

    Reuters
    Published : 8 June 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 09:20 AM

    Meta Platforms on Thursday introduced WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the social media giant said would help make the app a "private broadcast messaging product."

    Users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, Meta will expand the availability of the tool for users in more countries, it said.

    The company said users will be able to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials and others.

    Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers. Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed.

    Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

