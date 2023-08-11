Fear of tech 'brain drain' prevents Russia from seizing Yandex for now

"These people are now out, and in a position to start something new, continuing to drive technological innovation," he said. "They will be a tremendous asset to the countries in which they land."

It is not yet clear whether Volozh's comments may have any bearing on how Russia decides to proceed with the company.

TALKS AT STANDSTILL

Sources told Reuters in May that shareholders in Yandex's Dutch holding company, Yandex NV, could be in line to make $7 billion from a full divestment of its Russian businesses and that Yandex had received bids from several Russian billionaires.

The likelihood of Yandex successfully divesting, however, is diminishing, three of the sources said.

Talks are currently at a standstill. The fourth source said Yandex's people were the key asset and that no one wanted to be seen to be "killing the company".

One of the sources said "hawks" in state companies believed nothing at all should be paid to foreigners. There was a risk that the "brains" at Yandex would leave en masse if the company were nationalised or sold to a state firm, the source added.

Andrei Kostin, CEO of state-owned Russian lender VTB, in June proposed that Moscow should take temporary control of Yandex's assets, decrying the fact that Western investors were set to gain.

VTB was the only party to publicly state that it had bid for Yandex, before later announcing a withdrawal from the process. Two sources said VTB had never been a serious option as a buyer, given sanctions on the state lender.

VTB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Extracting funds from Russia is getting harder. Obtaining approval for deals, with Moscow now demanding a 50% discount among other requirements, is a lengthy and difficult process, Western company executives have told Reuters.

For Yandex, last month's US sanctions on Alexei Kudrin, the former finance minister acting as a mediator between the Kremlin and the company, are another headache, two of the sources said.