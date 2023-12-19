Brazil's first lady to sue Musk's X over hacked account

She also called on Brazil to regulate social media platforms, saying they must be held accountable for their users' actions.

Lula agreed that social media regulation was needed globally, but voiced his concerns around the complexities of the issue.

"It's a challenge to know how we could deal with it without imposing censorship," the leftist leader said.

"I know the European Union already did some regulation. We will have to watch very closely what the United States, what China are doing as well."