    Brazil's first lady to sue Musk's X over hacked account

    The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 05:02 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 05:02 PM

    Brazilian first lady Rosangela 'Janja' Lula da Silva said on Tuesday she will sue Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after having her account hacked last week.

    The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as misogynistic slurs.

    "I still don't know if I have to sue them in the US or in Brazil, but I will sue them," Janja said in a live broadcast alongside Lula.

    She also called on Brazil to regulate social media platforms, saying they must be held accountable for their users' actions.

    Lula agreed that social media regulation was needed globally, but voiced his concerns around the complexities of the issue.

    "It's a challenge to know how we could deal with it without imposing censorship," the leftist leader said.

    "I know the European Union already did some regulation. We will have to watch very closely what the United States, what China are doing as well."

